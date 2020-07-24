Julia Glaser, a former Point Loma Nazarene University soccer player and the 2018 PacWest Player of the Year, agreed to a deal that will allow her to compete in Rome.

Glaser, who signed with the Soccer Management Institute, played the last two seasons for the Sea Lions after transferring from Fresno State.

She helped lead PLNU to back-to-back PacWest Championships and into the first NCAA West Regional Championship match in program history.

She completed her Point Loma career with 27 goals and five assists in 40 matches and was named the PacWest’s Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2019. United Soccer Coaches also voted her as a Scholar All-American.

Glaser has appeared on the international stage before. She appeared in 17 matches with the Swiss youth national team, including representing the country in the 2016 UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship.

– Staff reports

PLNU Soccer Standout Julia Glaser Inks Deal to Play in Europe was last modified: by

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Share This Article:

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: