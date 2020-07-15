After Tight Match, San Diego Aviators Fall in Final Set to Undefeated Washington

Both teams, driven by incredible shot making, kept the match tight between the San Diego Aviators and Washington Kastles Wednesday, until the Kastles surged to win 21-19.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The mixed doubles team of Marcelo Arevalo and Arina Rodionova powered the Kastles to the World Team Tennis victory at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Trailing 18-16 heading into the final set, the duo prevailed over Jonny O’Mara and Christina Melichar of the Aviators, with a 5-1 set win.
The Aviators’ Ryan Harrison set the tone early in men’s singles, coming back from a 4-2 deficit. He took a tiebreaker over the Kastles’ Tommy Paul for the 5-4 win.
The first set foreshadowed the next three as the two teams traded 5-3 set wins, bookending the Aviators’ men’s doubles 5-4 win in the third.
“It’s been a while since we all competed so we’re just hungry for tennis,” Rodionova said. “The music is great, we’re having a lot of fun and we’re playing really well together. We’re supporting each other for every point no matter what and I think that’s really important.”
In other results from the match:
- Women’s doubles – Coco Vandeweghe/Nicole Melichar (Aviators) def. Bernarda Pera/Arina Rodionova (Kastles), 5-3
- Men’s doubles – Harrison/O’Mara (Aviators) def. Nick Monroe/Arevalo (Kastles), 5-4
- Women’s singles – Pera (Kastles) def. Christina McHale (Aviators), 5-3
The Aviators, at 1-1, play the Orlando Storm at 4 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network. The undefeated Kastles return to the court against the Springfield Lasers at noon Thursday on ESPN2.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: