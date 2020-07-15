After Tight Match, San Diego Aviators Fall in Final Set to Undefeated Washington

Share This Article:

Both teams, driven by incredible shot making, kept the match tight between the San Diego Aviators and Washington Kastles Wednesday, until the Kastles surged to win 21-19.

The mixed doubles team of Marcelo Arevalo and Arina Rodionova powered the Kastles to the World Team Tennis victory at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Trailing 18-16 heading into the final set, the duo prevailed over Jonny O’Mara and Christina Melichar of the Aviators, with a 5-1 set win.

The Aviators’ Ryan Harrison set the tone early in men’s singles, coming back from a 4-2 deficit. He took a tiebreaker over the Kastles’ Tommy Paul for the 5-4 win.

The first set foreshadowed the next three as the two teams traded 5-3 set wins, bookending the Aviators’ men’s doubles 5-4 win in the third.

“It’s been a while since we all competed so we’re just hungry for tennis,” Rodionova said. “The music is great, we’re having a lot of fun and we’re playing really well together. We’re supporting each other for every point no matter what and I think that’s really important.”

In other results from the match:

Women’s doubles – Coco Vandeweghe/Nicole Melichar (Aviators) def. Bernarda Pera/Arina Rodionova (Kastles), 5-3

Men’s doubles – Harrison/O’Mara (Aviators) def. Nick Monroe/Arevalo (Kastles), 5-4

Women’s singles – Pera (Kastles) def. Christina McHale (Aviators), 5-3

The Aviators, at 1-1, play the Orlando Storm at 4 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network. The undefeated Kastles return to the court against the Springfield Lasers at noon Thursday on ESPN2.

– Staff reports

