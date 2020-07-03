Share This Article:

NASCAR champion and East County native Jimmie Johnson told officials that he tested positive for Covid-19, NASCAR.com reported Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Johnson, 44, had been set to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, but he will not be allowed to participate. Another driver, Justin Allgaier, will compete Sunday in his place

According to the report, Johnson is asymptomatic. He sought testing after his wife, feeling ill from what she thought were allergies, received a positive result.

NASCAR reported that Johnson can come back when he demonstrates that he is symptom free, with two negative test results, and confirmation from his physician.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a statement from Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Johnson is NASCAR’s first driver to test positive for the virus, according to the Associated Press. One other member of Johnson’s crew has been advised to self-quarantine due to possible exposure, NASCAR reported.

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said he was “relieved (Jimmie) isn’t showing symptoms,” adding that Johnson’s wife “is doing great.”

Johnson, who hails from El Cajon and graduated from Granite Hills High, plans to retire this year. He has twice won the Daytona 500, and through 2017, logged seven championships and 83 wins on the track.

He also was honored by President Barack Obama following his 2013 Spring Cup Series championship.

– Staff reports

NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson, El Cajon Native, Tests Positive For Covid-19 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: