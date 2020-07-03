15 San Diego State Teams Set Program Bests for GPA Despite Pandemic Challenges

Share This Article:

San Diego State athletes logged a record 3.36 combined GPA in the spring 2020 semester, the school recently announced.

The campus record included a number of milestones – 15 of the 19 teams set program bests for team GPA.

“The record-breaking cumulative GPA is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our student-athletes who were faced with an unprecedented shift to a virtual classroom mid-stream,” said Bobby Smitheran, a SDSU Senior Associate Athletic Director.”

The women’s cross country team posted the highest team GPA for the semester, finishing at 3.64. The rowing team recorded the second-highest, at 3.62.

The Aztec men’s tennis team enjoyed a 3.57 team GPA, the highest among men’s programs.

Other teams that set program records for team GPA in a semester: men’s basketball, football, men’s golf, women’s basketball, women’s golf, lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, indoor and outdoor track, swimming and water polo.

– Staff reports

