2 Horses Die at Los Alamitos Race Course, Bringing Track Total on Year to 18

A 3-year-old filly has died during a race at Los Alamitos Race Course, making her the second horse to die at the track over last weekend, officials said.

Nana Shila was “fatally injured (not euthanized) Saturday night while racing in the first race at Los Alamitos,” Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed.

The industry website Equibase said Nana Shila was owned by Mario Gamez and trained by Sally Rivera, Her jockey was Edgar Payeras.

On Friday night, Equilibrio, a 2-year-old gelding running in his first race, suffered a gruesome leg injury during the fifth race. Officials later euthanized him Video of the race shows Equilibrio pulling up well before the finish line with what appears to be a broken leg.

At least 18 racehorses have died in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year. Several others have perished from what board officials list as “other” causes of death.

Attempts to reach Los Alamitos officials for more information about the deaths were unsuccessful.

The latest deaths at Los Alamitos follow several months of troubles at California tracks, including Santa Anita and Del Mar.

The track is currently holding its daytime summer thoroughbred meet through July 5, and also holds nighttime quarterhorse and thoroughbred racing starting at 6:15 p.m. Fans cannot attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Horse racing at Del Mar is expected to begin July 10, also without fans. Officials told NBC San Diego they expect to lose $15 million in revenues without fans’ presence. They, however, enjoy robust off-track betting, they told the station, which will help sustain the venue.

– City News Service

