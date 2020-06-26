Lakers, Clippers Set to Clash July 30 in Florida When NBA Play Resumes

Share This Article:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will resume play July 30 when they face-off at Walt Disney World Resort, the NBA announced Friday.

The game will be the second of what the league has dubbed “seeding games.” The first will be between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

Both games will be televised nationally by TNT.

The 22 teams participating in the season restart – four months after the coronavirus pandemic forced suspension of play – will play eight seeding games each.

They are set to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida through Aug. 14.

The 88 seeding games, which were selected from the remaining 259 regular-season matchups, will count toward the final 2019-20 regular-season standings and statistics.

The Lakers enter the games with the best record in the Western Conference, 49-14, and second best in the league. They trail the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 53-12 record.

The Clippers, led by former San Diego State star Kawhi Leonard, have the second-best record in the Western Conference and fourth-best in the league, 44-20.

The first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs will begin on Aug. 17.

– City News Service

