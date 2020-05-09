3 SDSU Baseball Players Earn Spots on All-Mountain West Squad

Share This Article:

San Diego State baseball players Casey Schmitt, Troy Melton and Matt Rudick secured slots on the 2020 All-Mountain West team.

Schmitt and Rudick garnered the accolades for the second time in their careers. Melton collected his first all-conference honor.

Mountain West teams played no league games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. League officials elected not to award several individual honors, including player and pitcher of the year.

A consensus preseason All-American, Schmitt tied for the national lead with six saves in eight relief appearances on the mound. He finished the season with a 3.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12.0 innings.

The Eastlake High alumnus also served as the Aztecs’ starting third baseman. He overcame a slow start to finish among the Mountain West leaders in several categories, including batting average, at .323, hits and slugging percentage.

A right-handed pitcher, Melton (3-1) shared the Mountain West lead with three victories. The Aztec found himself among conference leaders in several categories, including fewest hits allowed, 15 runs allowed and ERA.

Rudick, a Scripps Ranch High graduate, finished third on the Aztecs with a .313 batting average and topped the squad with a .478 slugging percentage.

He was also one of the toughest players in the conference to strike out, fanning once every 11.2 at-bats, ranking third.

After the team was picked for a first-place finish in the Mountain West preseason poll, San Diego State posted a 10-6 record in its first 16 games of the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

The Aztecs defeated a trio of ranked teams in No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 17 Long Beach State and No. 24 Cal State Fullerton.

– Staff reports

