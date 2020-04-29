Aztec Anupansuebsai Named Mountain West Golfer of the Year

Share This Article:

Voters in the Mountain West named San Diego State’s Puwit Anupansuebsai Golfer of the Year, according to the league.

The junior became the sixth Aztec to win the conference Golfer of the Year award. In doing so, he joins Lars Johansson (2001), John Lieber (2002), Aaron Goldberg (2008), J.J. Spaun (2012) and Nahum Mendoza III (2016).

Anupansuebsai, from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, also made the all-Mountain West team. Fellow Aztecs Leo Oyo, from Tokyo, and Christian Banke, from Danville, joined him.

The three all-conference selections tied Colorado State for tops in the league. The feat also matches the most honorees by a SDSU team in program history. SDSU achieved the milestone four years straight, through 2017.

Last week, the Golf Coaches Association of America also named Anupansuebsai a third-team PING All-American.

The junior, who last month was selected to represent the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup, led San Diego State with a 69.59 scoring average for the season. He ranked second on the team in rounds in the 60s (6) and rounds below par (14).

At the Bill Cullum Invitational in October, Anupansuebsai captured his first collegiate victory. He led San Diego State to its first event title since 2016 by firing a career-best 18-under 198 at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley.

Oyo, meanwhile, also received PING All-America accolades last week as an honorable-mention selection. He ranked second on the team with a 70.35 scoring average.

Banke ranked third on the team in stroke average (70.80), rounds in the 60s (4) and rounds below par (11).

– Staff reports

