Redskins Choose Aztec Keith Ismael in 5th Round of NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins picked San Diego State center Keith Ismael, who earned all-Mountain West accolades all three seasons he competed for the Aztecs, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Oakland native became the 11th pick in the round and the 156th overall.

Ismael, the seventh SDSU player selected in the last four drafts, brings the program’s total picks in the last 10 seasons to 19.

He’s the first SDSU offensive lineman drafted since the Baltimore Ravens picked Nico Siragusa in the fourth round three years ago.

The Redskins last drafted an Aztec in 1996, when they chose wide receiver DeAndre Maxwell in the seventh round.

Ismael, who started all 38 games he appeared in as an Aztec, earned third-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus last year.

He appeared on the Outland Trophy Watch List (top interior lineman) and Rimington Trophy Watch List (outstanding center), while being named the team’s 2019 offensive lineman of the year for the second straight season.

The Aztecs enjoyed a 10-3 season in 2019, capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

– Staff reports

