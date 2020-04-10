UCSD’s Swim and Diving Teams Aim High – 24 Score as All-Academics in Conference

Share This Article:

UC San Diego stood out as the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation announced its All-Academic Scholar Athletes for swimming and diving.

The UCSD women’s swimming and diving team had 14 honorees while the men had 10 – nine more than the Tritons had last season.

In order to qualify as an All-Academic, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and reached at least sophomore status. They also must have completed a full academic year at the institution, and competed in half or more of the team’s competitions.

This is the Tritons’ second season competing in the federation. The Tritons improved in the pool at the championships this season, as the men finished fourth while the women finished fifth.

Both teams finished in sixth in 2019.

The honorees are:

Women – Gabbie Brown, Jasmyn Cheng, Ciara Franke, Cody Hargadon, Charlotte Meier, Brittney Miles, Grace Murphy, Olivia Parks, Jordan Phillips, Tina Reuter, Amanda Rios, Kaitlyn Ritchey, Sarah Umeda and Ellie Whitney.

Men – Edgar Chin, Sawyer Farmer, Alexander Gilchrist, Graham Hauss, Owen Hunt, Tyler James, Hayden Johnson, Ivan Kurakin, Zach Reuter and Mitchell Stoddard.

– Staff reports

