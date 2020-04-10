SDSU, USD Among Programs With Best Recruiting Classes in College Baseball

Share This Article:

Two local universities ranked among the top recruiting classes for college baseball, according to a website that monitors baseball scouting.

San Diego State University came in at No. 22 on the top 100 list by PerfectGame.org. The organization ranked the University of San Diego at No. 56.

SDSU has claimed five conference championships since 2013. USD finished their 2019 campaign with a 32-21 record. Both teams had their 2020 seasons cut short when colleges suspended play due to the coronavirus.

Vanderbilt, Miami and Arkansas topped the recruiting list.

Among other California campuses, UCLA came in the highest, at No. 6, followed by Stanford at No. 15. USC came in directly behind San Diego State.

– Staff reports

