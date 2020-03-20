Padres Pitching Prospects Munoz, Lawson Out for Year After Tommy John Surgeries

Share This Article:

The Padres suspended spring training, but they still lost two young pitchers, who the team announced Friday will miss all of the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgeries.

General manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com that Andres Muñoz and Reggie Lawson suffered injuries to their ulnar collateral ligaments this spring.

Muñoz, 21, was expected to compete for a spot in the Padres bullpen. He first made it to the big leagues last year. His fastball, according to MLB, at times jumped above 100 mph.

He is believed to have been injured March 5.

Lawson, 22, a top Padres pitching prospect, has suffered past elbow problems, MLB said.

“We know we have some bullpen depth,” Preller told the web site. “But in general, with pitching, you know you need as many arms as possible, because injuries are unfortunately a part of it.”

Baseball owners made the decision to indefinitely delay the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

– Staff reports

