140 Athletes to Gather in La Jolla For Annual AmpSurf Competition

Approximately 140 athletes from 24 countries will gather in La Jolla this month for the 2020

AmpSurf International Surfing Association World Para Surfing Championship.

The event, which will take place from Wednesday, March 11 to Sunday, March 15, is expected to bring together the world’s best para surfers to compete and display their talents in a paralympic-style competition, organizers said.

AmpSurf, the title partner of the event for the first time, is an Adaptive Surfing organization established to Promote, Inspire, Educate, and Rehabilitate all people with disabilities and their families though Adaptive Surfing and other outdoor activities.

“The public will see the youthful, high performance values of surfing coupled with an inspiring display of the healing powers of the ocean,” Fernando Aguerre, president for the ISA President, said. “Remember that the athletes that have been selected to compete are here for a reason: They are the best of the best. The competition will be fierce and these athletes will be leaving it all out in the water to earn a Gold Medal for their countries.”

AmpSurf has provided adaptive surfing therapy programs for the past 16 years impacting countless veterans, adults, and children, according to a press release.

“Anyone who has ever surfed knows the therapeutic qualities of the ocean and surfing,” Aguerre said. “This event brings together people who have gone through similar challenges from all corners of the globe and unites them in peace through the shared love of surfing. Every athlete has a unique story to tell, from surfing with no vision, to overcoming a lost limb. It’s the uniqueness of each competitor that creates the authentic stories of perseverance and courage that contribute to the special nature of the competition.”

Aguerre said this year’s competition will also feature more female athletes compared to past events.

For more information about the event, go to isasurf.org/events/isa-world-para-surfing-championship/.

