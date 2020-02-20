SDSU, USD Co-Host 5th Annual Tony Gwynn Legacy Tourney Beginning Friday

Share This Article:

San Diego State will co-host the 5th annual Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament, along with the University of San Diego beginning Friday.

The 3-1 Aztecs will face a trio of top programs, starting with Iowa (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by Nebraska at 6 p.m. Saturday and USC at 2 p.m. Sunday. Those games take place at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

USD, also 3-1, will face Nebraska (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday, Seattle University (2-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday and Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday. They will play at USD’s Fowler Park.

Other matchups at Fowler include Southern Illinois vs. Arizona at 1 p.m. Friday, Arizona vs. Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday and Seattle vs. Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Friday’s SDSU game will stream live via the Mountain West Network on GoAztecs.com. Other games will stream via the WCC Network, while live statistics will be available on USDToreros.com.

Gwynn, the San Diego Padres’ storied Hall of Famer, died in 2014. He also coached the Aztecs’ baseball team.

For the second straight season, SDSU’s baseball team was picked first in the Mountain West preseason coaches poll. They sit atop the conference in the first week of the season.

The Aztecs overcame six errors in Tuesday’s home opening win over Cal State Fullerton, thanks to timely hitting by Anthony Walters, who belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, and Ryan Orr, who contributed a key two-run double in the fifth. Rudick had two hits.

USD’s Grady Miller pitched six shutout innings as the Toreros defeated UC Irvine 9-1 Tuesday at Fowler Park. Miller got the start, earning his first win in the home opener.

The left-hander gave up two hits, allowing one walk and striking out six. Thomas Luevano

racked up four RBIs.

– Staff reports

