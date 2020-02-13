Spring Training Opens – Newcomers May Play Key Roles For Team in ’20

Share This Article:

Pitchers and catchers from the San Diego Padres enjoyed their first spring training workout Thursday after arriving in Peoria the day before.

It was clear when the team hired new manager Jayce Tingler, the Padres wanted a winner and soon. According to MLB.com, new faces may play key roles in that mission, alongside stars like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Vaunted pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore has a chance to make the club if he performs well this spring, just as Chris Paddack did last year.

Cracking the starting rotation will be tough, but “Gore has the kind of stuff where he might create the opportunity himself,” MLB reported.

Baseball and Pitchers and Catchers, oh my! ⚾️👀 #PadresST pic.twitter.com/kSFYDAsD7d — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 14, 2020

With Manuel Margot’s trade last week, there’s also an opening for a center fielder, the report said. Trent Grisham could be the man. The Padres received Grisham when they traded away Luis Urias last fall.

Other new faces include outfielder Tommy Pham, infielder Jurickson Profar, and pitchers Zach Davies, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz.

Tatis also spoke with MLB.com this week, and promised he’s recovered from the back injury that shortened his electrifying rookie season in 2019. He described his off-season in the report as “just a lot of rest and taking care of my body.”

The Padres play their first spring training game Feb. 22.

Sheriff wasting no time getting right to work at #PadresST 🤠💪 pic.twitter.com/3zJIvyXP69 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 13, 2020

