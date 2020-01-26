G’Day for Aussie Leishman: Wins $1.35M at Farmers Ins. Open at Torrey Pines

Share This Article:

After an early final-round lead, Australian Marc Leishman bagged his fifth PGA Tour win — and a $1.35 million purse — Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.

Leishman finished at 15 under in the tournament. Runner-up Jon Rahm ended the competition at 14 under. Tying for third were Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy, at 12 under. Tom Hoge placed fifth.

Tiger Woods finished in 9th along with six other players. This was Woods’ first official PGA Tour event since winning the Zozo Championship Oct. 27 to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 victories.

Feels great to leave Torrey with a 🏆 on 🇦🇺 Day! Thank you to the fans, volunteers and everyone who made this another special @FarmersInsOpen! pic.twitter.com/V7bE7P3eOM — Marc Leishman (@marcleish) January 27, 2020

Fog blanketing Torrey Pines delayed the start of the third round by two hours on Saturday. Play was scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m., but was rescheduled for 7:45 a.m., pushed back again to 8:05 a.m., then to 8:35 a.m., 9:05 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.

— Staff report

