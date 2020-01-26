Farmers Open in Sharper Focus: What You Didn’t See at Torrey Golf Finale

Posted by on in | 36 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Photos by Chris Stone

Sung Kang’s head floats in a sea of green. Tiger Woods leaves a green like Moses parting the Red Sea. An ocean of fans watch the play at Torrey Pines.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Such are the best scenes we saw at Sunday’s finale of the Farmers Insurance Open at the seaside golf course.

See which ones you like. Let us know in the comments.

Sung Kang heads for green

Sung Kang looks up from a bunker as he plans his next shot on the 5th green of the south course at Farmers Insurance Open.

Craning to see a Tiger

Tiger Woods and Tom Hoge leave the 5th green as fans crane to get a photo.

Tigers wait for group to finish

Tiger Woods waits for golfers to finish on the 3rd green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open in the fourth round

Climbing for a Tiger peek

Tiger Woods reacts to a putt as fans climb hills to get a good vantage point.

Drive disappoints Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm expresses frustration as a drive doesn't go as planned.

Crowd at third green

A large crowd gathered on the edge of the 3rd green on the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Seeking silence for Snedeker

An official holds up quiet signs as Brandt Snedeker hits off the 3rd tee of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Ryan Palmer tries to warm up

Ryan Palmer warms his hand on the 4th green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Runner-up Rahm gets his hug

Jon Rahm, who finished in second place, hugs his caddie after completing the course.

Officially calling for silence

An official quiets the crowd as golfers are ready to putt.

The best of the rest

Farmers Open in Sharper Focus: What You Didn’t See at Torrey Golf Finale was last modified: January 27th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss