Share This Article:
Photos by Chris Stone
Sung Kang’s head floats in a sea of green. Tiger Woods leaves a green like Moses parting the Red Sea. An ocean of fans watch the play at Torrey Pines.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Such are the best scenes we saw at Sunday’s finale of the Farmers Insurance Open at the seaside golf course.
See which ones you like. Let us know in the comments.
Sung Kang heads for green
Craning to see a Tiger
Tigers wait for group to finish
Climbing for a Tiger peek
Drive disappoints Jon Rahm
Crowd at third green
Seeking silence for Snedeker
Ryan Palmer tries to warm up
Runner-up Rahm gets his hug
Officially calling for silence
The best of the rest
Farmers Open in Sharper Focus: What You Didn’t See at Torrey Golf Finale was last modified: January 27th, 2020 by Editor
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here
Follow Us: