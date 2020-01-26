Disembodied Kang? Tiger with Tiger? Pick Our Top Shots from Torrey Finale

Photos by Chris Stone

Sung Kang’s head floats in a sea of green. Tiger Woods leaves a green like a parted sea. An ocean of fans watch the play at Torrey Pines.

Such are the best scenes we saw at Sunday’s finale of the Farmers Insurance Open at the seaside golf course.

See which ones you like. Let us know in the comments.

Sung Kang heads for green

Craning to see a Tiger

Tigers wait for group to finish

Climbing for a Tiger peek

Drive disappoints Jon Rahm

Crowd at third green

Seeking silence for Snedeker

Ryan Palmer tries to warm up

Runner-up Rahm gets his hug

Officially calling for silence

The best of the rest

Cameron Champ acknowledges the crowd as he finishes the 18th green at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods (left) and Tom Hoge share a laugh at the 18th green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of fans crowded the fairways to see their favorite players at the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Sung Kang drives onto the 18th green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Winner Marc Leishman acknowledges the crowd as he finishes the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. Photo by Chris Stone Winner Marc Leishman eyes his last put on the 18th green of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. Photo by Chris Stone Brandt Snedeker acknowledges the crowd as he finishes the 18th green of the south course at Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods hands off one club to his caddie as he grabs another. Photo by Chris Stone B.J. Holmes makes a chip shot in the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Bubba Watson gestures to the ball he putted as hit rolls to the 1st hole on the south course at Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Winner Marc Leishman holds his $1.3 million “check” at the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo by Chris Stone Jon Rahm (left) receives congratulations from fellow golfer Rory McIlroy. Photo by Chris Stone Jon Rahm waves to the crowd after finishing play at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods leans on his clubs while waiting for play to end on the 3rd green of the south course. Photo by Chris Stone J.B. Holmes hits off the 3rd tee of the Farmers Insurance Open in the fourth round in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods reacts as his tee shot doesn’t go as planned. Photo by Chris Stone Fans watch Tiger Woods putt on the 5th green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open in the fourth round. Photo by Chris Stone Bubba Watson and his caddie contemplate the next shot on the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Marc Leishman tees off on the 3rd hole of the south course at Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Cameron Champ creates a divot in the fourth round of the Famers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods reacts to a put as fans climb hills to get a good vantage point. Photo by Chris Stone Sand rains as Sung Kang hits out of a bunker on the 5th green of the south course at Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods creates a divot as he powers through a drive at the Farmers Insurance Open in the fourth round. Photo by Chris Stone Golfers approach the 18th green on the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of fans gathered to watch the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone Tiger Woods plans his final putt on the 18th green of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo by Chris Stone Jamie Lovemark hits out of a bunker on the 1st green of the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photo by Chris Stone

