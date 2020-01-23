Share This Article:

The 11th annual bayfront boat show at the Sunroad Resort Marina on Harbor Island begins at noon on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Over 200 sailboats and motor yachts are on display, along with kayaks, inflatables and a wide range of nautical products.

The popular show, which is expecting over 11,000 attendees, expanded this year with the addition of more floating docks to moor several larger vessels. Exhibitor space is sold out.

Guests can attend free interactive seminars on topics ranging from skills training to guides on boating in Mexico.

Show hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15. The marina is located at 955 Harbor Island across from the airport.

11th Annual San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show Runs Through Sunday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: