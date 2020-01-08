Atecs’ Rocky Long to Resign After 9 Years as Head Football Coach

Share This Article:

San Diego State University head football coach Rocky Long is expected to announce his resignation on Wednesday afternoon following a 10-3 season.

The university has scheduled what it called “a major news conference” a 2 p.m. to discuss the football program.

Head coach since 2011, Long has led the Aztecs to nine straight winning seasons and three Mountain West conference titles.

The San Diego Union-Tribune quoted sources as saying former head coach Brady Hoke, who is currently serving as a defensive line coach for the Aztecs, will once again lead the program.

Long’s decision reportedly stemmed from SDSU administration wanting him to consider staff changes, which Long was unwilling to do.

The changes come as SDSU is poised to build a new, multi-million-collar college football stadium on the former Qualcomm stadium site in Mission Valley.

