Rory McIlroy Commits to Farmers Insurance Open

Last year’s PGA Tour FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines later this month, event organizers announced Monday.

McIlroy, 30, finished tied for fifth in last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, his first appearance in the tournament. The Irishman enters the year ranked second in the Official World Golf Rankings behind American Brooks Koepka.

In 2019, McIlroy became the second player to win multiple FedEx Cups, joining Tiger Woods, who won in 2007 and 2009. McIlroy also won three PGA Tour events throughout the year, bringing his career total to 18, including major wins at the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships and the 2014 Open Championship.

With McIlroy’s entrance, the Farmers Insurance Open field now includes a dozen of the Official World Golf Rankings’ top 50 players and seven past tournament champions, including defending champion and No. 8-ranked Justin Rose.

San Diego natives Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jamie Lovemark, Pat Perez and J.J. Spaun have also committed to play in the tournament scheduled for Jan. 22-26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The tournament field will be finalized after the Jan. 17 commitment deadline.

