Barely half an hour after polls closed, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe declared victory in the special election to replace Nathan Fletcher on the Board of Supervisors.

With 106,505 mail and early voting ballots counted, Montgomery Steppe led community activist and COVID lockdown opponent Amy Reichert by 61.2% to 38.8% — a margin of nearly 18,000 votes.

“We elected the first Black woman Supervisor in San Diego County,” she said in posts on Facebook and X. “Thank you for voting, donating and having those tough conversations with your neighbors over the past few weeks.”

“As your Supervisor, I look forward to teaming up with you to tackle homelessness, promote holistic public safety, and invest in the county.”

Montgomery Steppe will represent District 4, which encompasses La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Mount Helix, Dehesa, Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley and the San Diego neighborhoods of Azalea Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Ho, City Heights, Clairemont Mesa, Encanto, Grantville, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, Rolando, Skyline, University Heights and Valencia Park.

Her victory returns Democrats to a 3-2 majority on the county board.

Fletcher represented District 4 for over four years until he resigned May 15 amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault, which he has denied.