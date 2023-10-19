Amy Reichert (left) and Monica Montgomery Steppe. File photos

The two candidates in the District 4 Board of Supervisors special election sounded off issues including health care access, transportation improvements and rural community character during a forum Wednesday evening at Cuyamaca College.

Ahead of the Nov. 7 special election, San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, and communnity activist Amy Reichert, a Republican, answered questions submitted by audience members. Roughly 100 people attended the one-hour event at the college in Rancho San Diego.

Along with civic accomplishments, the candidates gave personal experiences as examples of why they’d make a good replacement for Nathan Fletcher, who resigned in May.

The League of Women Voters San Diego moderated the Wednesday forum, sponsored by the Grossmont-Mt. Helix Improvement Association and Casa de Oro Alliance.

Montgomery Steppe, a native San Diegan first elected as the Fourth District City Council member in 2018, said attending church helped shape her value system.

“My parents raised us to know the value of hard work,” said Montgomery Steppe, adding that she and her two siblings were taught to serve.

Montgomery Steppe said as a councilwoman she has focused on increasing first-time home ownership and worked to build trust between residents and law enforcement via the “No Shots Fired” program.

Montgomery Steppe, who dealt with a serious illness at age 20 and saw her parents struggle financially, said understands “what it takes to fight against the bureaucracy for the people, and it is not easy. You do need someone with the experience to do that.”

“This is really about you — it’s not about me,” she added.

Reichert, who has lived in San Diego most of her life, said when her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, her mother became breadwinner for the family that also received government assistance.

Reichert is a state-licensed investigator who co-founded Re-Open San Diego in 2020, a group opposed to COVID-19 mandates. She lost to Fletcher last November.

A mother of two whose own life was touched by the loss of a child and addiction, Reichert said she will bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Supervisors, and isn’t beholden to any special interest.

“Here we are at a special election, and we’re at a crossroads,” Reichert said. “I’m not a politician — I’m a mom who decided to get active over the past couple of years.”

“By every metric, people are very concerned about the quality of life in San Diego County.”

Both candidates offered proposals on how to improve mental and physical health care access for county residents. Montgomery Steppe said one goal is to increase access to health care for people whose jobs don’t offer health insurance.

Despite challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, models were developed to serve vulnerable residents, she said, citing a county Live Well Center that recently opened in her council district and features a mental health service office. Hospitals that treat addiction don’t benefit from the current payment reimbursement system, and that needs to change, Montgomery Steppe said.

“There’s a lot we can do to reduce barriers, just to get through the red tape,” she added.

Reichert cited organizations such as San Ysidro Health as good providers, and said county government can help them get federal or state grants.

She also proposed expanding the number of crisis stabilization units and psychiatric response teams that aid those suffering a mental health breakdown.

The county also lacks enough psychiatric beds for a population of over 3 million, said Reichert, who said the county needs to concentrate on mental health access.

When asked about their plans to clean up neighborhoods dealing with homeless encampments, trash and graffiti, Montgomery Steppe touted community cleanup events, while Reichert said more accountability was needed.

Montgomery Steppe said a neighborhood benefits when residents can dispose of tires, mattresses or other large items free of charge.

She said it’s easier to remove graffiti on public property, and “the faster we can provide that service, the better it is for our residents.”

Montgomery Steppe in June voted against the city’s homeless encampment policy. She acknowledged that tents and other dwellings produce a lot of street debris, and is a tough issue to solve.

She added that an anti-loitering campaign might be one solution.

Reichert said residents “don’t want a supervisor who will politicize every issue — we need somebody who’s gonna fix the potholes.”

She mentioned her efforts helping to pick up trash in various San Diego neighborhoods, including Rolando and Hillcrest. Reichert added that there needs to be accountability for businesses to keep areas clean. Reichert said in terms of easing homelessness, she would propose a “shelter first” program that would also feature treatment.

The county can be compassionate by forbidding people to sleep in parks, or outside of schools and businesses, she added.

Both women said they would support more funding to improve the state Routes 94 and 125 interchange. Reichert said she drives on that route every single day, and descried it as a nightmare and an environmental hazard.

She said the San Diego Association of Governments failed on fixing the interchange, and would make sure “that not one more dime of our taxpayer money” is spent until SANDAG fixes that interchange.

Montgomery Steppe said the 94/125 interchange is part of SANDAG’s regional transport plan. Research shows that more roads cause more congestion and while people love their cars, there still need more ways for residents to get around the region, she said.

Governmental leaders must move forward with transportation improvements, while also abiding by mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Montgomery Steppe said. It’s not a popular conversation, “but I’m thinking about the future, and people who want to stay here,” she added.

The candidates were asked how they would ensure that rural communities retain their character, especially following passage of state laws such as Senate Bill 10 — which allows property owners to replace a single-family home with up to 10 units — and requirements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Montgomery Steppe said she was the first to be on record against sprawl development and told developers that as well. Urban areas of District 4 would require more density in terms of development, she added. Leaders have to figure out how to meet housing demands while also protecting open space, Montgomery Steppe said.

“We have a housing goal that we are supposed to meet,” which is 171,000 units over 10 years, she added.

Reichert said residents tell her that “they want to be the ones making decisions for their own neighborhoods,” rather than the Legislature.

Reichert said more housing is needed to stop the exodus of people leaving the county for a cheaper place to live, such as southern Riverside County, but added she will put communities first and advocate for sensible development.

“I believe that we cannot turn San Diego into Los Angeles or San Francisco,” she added. “That is not a solution for our housing crisis.”