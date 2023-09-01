Sen. Shannon Grove in Sacramento. Image from video

A bill to make sex trafficking of minors a strike under California’s “Three Strikes” law made it out of a state Assembly committee Friday.

That means Senate Bill 14 is on target for a vote by the full Assembly before the legislature adjourns for the year on Sept 14.

State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), who introduced the bill, issued a statement thanking “the Assembly Appropriations Committee members who stood today in defense of the victims of child sex trafficking and voted to let SB 14 out of committee.”

Grove cited concerns over rising numbers of sex trafficking cases in seeking the legislation, which included increased fines and prison time for repeat offenders.

The Senate unanimously passed SB 14 in June. The bill, however, hit speed bumps in the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee.

Members cited issues with prison crowding in halting the bill in committee, a move that drew sharp criticism not only from activists and those in law enforcement, but also Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In her Friday statement, Grove noted strong bipartisan support for SB 14, which has 64 co-authors from both parties on both the Senate and Assembly sides of the legislature.

“Protecting victims of child sex trafficking should not be a partisan issue,” she said in her statement. “Today is a victory for every survivor.”