The county on Wednesday announced that officials have begun mailing default notices to more than 28,000 property owners who have failed to pay property taxes in the past year.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said his office sent reminders to late taxpayers in May, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default.

The 28,912 parcels that had unpaid bills will receive notices in the coming week, McAllister said.

“We work hard to inform homeowners of the late fees (they) incur as a result of nonpayment, warning them along the way that additional penalties are coming,” he said. “Our annual collection rate is right around 99%, which shows that the majority of San Diegans pay on time.”

He added that, “for those who still owe, paying online at sdttc.com is fast and free.”

According to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office, the defaulted bills total more than $170 million. The deadline to pay the 2022-2023 annual tax bill without additional fees was June 30.

State law says that beginning July 1, each late bill will incur a 1.5% penalty each month – or 18% per year – that it remains unpaid. That is on top of the 10% penalty added for each late installment.

Additionally, under state law, the tax collector may sell any or all portions of properties that have been in default for five or more years.

– City News Service