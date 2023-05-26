Sen. Tim Scott announces his candidacy for President on Monday. REUTERS/Randall Hill

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will travel to San Diego next month for a $1,000-and-up fundraiser for this campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The event, a June 16 luncheon at the La Jolla Marriott, is sponsored by New Majority, a California political action committee that promotes “fiscally responsible philosophy in government and an inclusive mainstream approach towards politics.”

“Since joining the Senate in 2013, Sen. Scott has been a national leader on efforts

to bring opportunity to every American family,” according to the invitation.

In his campaign announcement on Monday, Scott outlined an optimistic vision for America and the Republican Party, saying, “We need a president that persuades not just our friends and our base.”

Scott is a favorite among donors and fellow lawmakers. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, introduced Scott on Monday, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major backer, also attended the announcement.

Reuters contributed to this article.