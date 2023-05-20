Property tax bills. Photo courtesy San Diego County tax collector’s office

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said notices have been sent to 43,100 property owners who did not pay all their 2022-23 taxes and collectively owe $173 million.

If not paid by June 30, a property will be considered in default and penalties increase. After five years, a property may be sold by the county.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.”

Taxpayers can pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional processing cost if payment is made using the free e-check option.

Property taxes are due in two installments. The first delinquent date is in December and the second is in April. Late payments incur a 10% penalty, then monthly charges kick in after the default date.

McAllister’s office mailed 3,000 more late notices this year compared to last year, when $134 million in property taxes was due before the June 30 default deadline. So far this year payments have totaled 98.80% of first installments and 96.92% of second installments.

“There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there’s still time to avoid additional penalties,” McAllister said.