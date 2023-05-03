Amy Reichert speaks on election night 2022. Photo by Chris Stone

Republican Amy Reichert, who ran against Nathan Fletcher in 2022, announced her candidacy Wednesday to succeed the disgraced supervisor in a special election on Aug. 17.

“I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the County Board of Supervisors for District 4,” Reichert said. “I am committed to rebuilding the trust in our elected officials and strengthening our communities.

She joins Democrats Monica Montgomery Steppe, a member of the San Diego City Council, and Janessa Goldbeck, a Marine veteran who ran for unsuccessfully for Congress against Sara Jacobs.

See more Here’s the reason I am running for San Diego County Board of Supervisors. pic.twitter.com/fJvkVxxzsX — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 3, 2023

Reichert was raised in San Diego and graduated from San Diego State University. She gained political influence during the pandemic through her work with ReOpen San Diego, which advocated for the reopening of schools and small businesses, and against vaccine mandates.

Fletcher, who is in an out-of-state treatment facility for treatment of post traumatic stress, is planning to officially step down from his seat on May 15. He also faces sexual assault allegations by a former employee of the Metropolitan Transit System.