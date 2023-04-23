Cindy Chavez. Photo from her Santa Clara County web page

The Building Industry Association of San Diego County, the powerful group that advocates for its more than 600 members, is warning the county Board of Supervisors against hiring a labor-friendly candidate for chief administrative officer.

In an April 19 letter to the board, the BIA said it wants the county to restart the hiring process to ensure that it is “transparent and entirely non-political.”

The key county position is currently held by Helen Robins-Meyer, who has already announced her retirement but continues to serve on an interim basis.

The BIA’s letter comes in the wake of the resignation of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is accused of sexual assault and is undergoing treatment for post traumatic stress.

The building industry opposes the apparent favored candidate Cindy Chavez, a Santa Clara County Supervisor who has strong organized labor credentials and was backed by Fletcher.

“Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez should be removed from consideration in the CAO process due to the fact that she does not have extensive executive experience nor is she familiar with our region,” wrote Lori Holt Pfeiler, president of the BIA.

“Having received campaign contributions from Supervisor Fletcher makes the current process and her consideration look suspect,” Pfeiler wrote.

Fletcher’s wife, Lorena Gonzalez, is executive secretary-treasurer of the powerful California Labor Federation, part of the AFL-CIO that Chavez represented as a labor leader in the Bay Area.

The Saturday prior to Fletcher’s resignation, the supervisors met behind closed doors, trying to reach a decision on finding a suitable candidate to succeed Robins-Meyer. Apparently no agreement was reached, though Chavez was a topic of conversation.



The BIA letter said Chavez doesn’t have the experience to oversee the county’s annual budget of $7.36 billion and workforce of 20,000 people.

Robins-Meyer and her predecessor, Walt Ekard, both worked in different jobs in the county before they were picked as chief administrator.

The posting for the chief administrative officer position, which will reportedly pay $300,000 a year, states that a master’s degree and familiarity with Southern California are preferred.

According to Chavez’s LinkedIn page, she graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and was executive officer for the South Bay AFL-CIO Labor Council. She has served as a San Jose city councilmember and vice mayor.

Pfeiler ends the letter by saying, “To not go through a transparent and honest process deprives all residents of the entire county of achieving the best outcome — a highly effective and efficient county government.”