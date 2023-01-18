A rock slide in mountain area after the storm. Photo via @Caltrans8 Twitter

San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Wednesday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region.

Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.

See more Please complete this survey if your home or business was damaged during this recent series of rainstorms. https://t.co/M1oHPHuLvW — ReadySanDiego (@ReadySanDiego) January 18, 2023

According to the County Office of Emergency Services, the data collected through the survey will assist in determining how much damage the county experienced and if the damage will quality the region for disaster assistance.

The damage survey form can be completed at www.sdcountyrecovery.com/damages-resulting-from-disaster/.

County officials said completion of the survey will not guarantee that property owners will be eligible for disaster assistance.

Additional information is available at sdcountyrecovery.com or by emailing RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov.