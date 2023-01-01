A city of San Diego garbage truck. Photo courtesy of the city

San Diego government offices and city libraries will be closed on Monday to observe the New Year’s Day holiday, but curbside trash collection will continue as scheduled.

The city’s Environmental Services Department said trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will all be collected. The Miramar landfill and recycling center will be open during normal hours for residents dropping off trash.

The status of various city services and facilities on Monday includes:

City administrative offices will be closed

All city libraries will be closed

Parking meters will not be enforced

All city golf courses will be open and holiday rates will apply

All city reservoirs will be open

Chollas Lake, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and the Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

All city recreation centers and pools will be closed

Trash is normally collected weekly, Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trash must be set out at the curb or alleyway by 6 a.m. for pickup.

To find out when your collection day is, visit this trash collection schedule page.