National City leaders Monday unveiled a community mural at San Ysidro Health-South Bay Health Center commemorating the legacy and work of civil rights leaders of Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King Jr., and Larry Itliong.

“As we enter the season of thanks and reflection, it imperative that we honor and remember these diverse leaders who championed access to quality health care, equal opportunity to quality education and who continue to demand respect for farmworkers who bring food to our nation’s tables,” said National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis. “Those fights remain at the forefront for communities and me like National City.”

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan provided a $15,000 sponsorship to the local nonprofit A Reason To Survive to assist with supplies and to work with the commissioned artist, Mario Torero, who began painting the mural earlier this year.

Torero is also a founding and continuing member of Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park and was a co-founding board member and Arts Commissioner for the San Diego Commission of Arts and Culture.

“I am honored to design and create an inspiring new mural celebrating cultural leaders — Dr. Martin Luther King, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Larry Itliong — who paved the way for achievements in the areas of social justice and civic empowerment that we all benefit from today,” Torero said.

The mural, painted on four panels and mounted on the external wall at San Ysidro Health-South Bay Health Center is located at 330 E. Eight St. in National City and is available for the public to view.

San Ysidro Health provided a $10,000 long-term investment to support beautification of the mural.

“Having been born out of the civil rights movement, San Ysidro Health is honored to be a part of this community project that shares the rich history of our country’s leaders who amplified the voices of all communities,” said Kevin Mattson, president, and CEO of San Ysidro Health. “Our commitment to this project goes beyond the initial installation at our clinic. It’ll be a central piece that unites the National City community and speaks to the collective work we do to build healthy communities that flourish.”

–City News Service