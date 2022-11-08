Republican Brian Maryott (left) and Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. Times of San Diego photo

Rep. Mike Levin held a sturdy early lead Tuesday over GOP challenger Brian Maryott in their nationally watched House race, where Democratic control of Congress was at risk.

Democrat Levin of San Juan Capistrano, seeking a third two-year term in the 49th District, which straddles coastal North County and south Orange County, led Maryott 56.5% to 44.5% but his San Diego County lead was 58.7% to 41.3%. Maryott is a former mayor of San Juan Capistrano.

CA-48: Issa Leads Decisively

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa was cruising to a second term in his new district — after previously serving 18 years in the adjoining coastal district now represented by Levin.

He was leading former Santee Councilman Stephen Houlahan, the Democrat and executive nurse, 57.7% to 42.3% in the East and inland North County district that includes southwest Riverside County. Issa’s San Diego County lead was 58.1% to 41.9%.

CA-50: Peters Well Ahead

Democratic Rep. Scott Peters led his GOP challenger Corey Gustafson 61.9% to 38.1% in a bid for a sixth term in Washington.

CA-51: Jacobs Takes Lead

Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs, finishing her first term, led GOP challenger Stan Caplan 61.2% to 38.8% in a heavily Democratic district.

CA-52: Vargas Nears Victory

Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas led GOP challenger Tyler Geffeney 66.2% to 33.8% in first returns in the district bordering Mexico. He’s served five terms.