City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting.

Here’s a roundup of the races:

San Diego County

Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.

City of San Diego

Measure B – Measure B’s passage would allow the City Council to impose a monthly fee for trash collection and services on single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot. Voters were clearly divided, with the nays leading the yays by just 2,312 votes. Those in favor of rejecting the measure led 50.6% to 49.4%. If Measure B passes, it would not set a fee on its own – creation of such a fee would require a cost study as well as council approval.

Measure C – Voters are also starkly divided regarding excluding the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings. The “yes” vote leads by 2,398 votes, at 50.65% of ballots cast; 49.35% of voters rejected the measure. Supporters argue the change will spur development and revitalize a rundown neighborhood. Opponents answer that removing the height limit would block coastal views and cause traffic congestion.

Measure D – If passed, it would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor agreements. It appeared to be well on its way to doing so Tuesday, as 103,401 voters, or 57.6%, supported the measure, while 76,006, or 42.4%, cast no votes. Project labor agreements, often called PLAs, are pacts between contractors and labor organizations establishing terms and conditions of employment for specific construction projects.

Measure H – There is a shortage of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who say the measure would amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services. A recent study found that 42 San Diego recreation centers would meet the requirements for child care, if Measure H passes and it was doing so overwhelmingly Tuesday, with almost 67% of the vote.

Updated 10:35 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022