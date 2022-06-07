Here are the latest results for major state and local races as reported by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State.

Scroll through the table above for the latest San Diego County numbers. Statewide results for Governor and other California offices are also available online.

Here’s where the key races stand with 21% of county ballots counted and 55% of statewide votes counted.

Governor — Gov. Gavin Newsom, who survived a recall last November, leads with 60% of the vote versus Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle’s 16%.

Other State Offices — Incumbents lead with Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis at 56%, Secretary of Shirley Weber at 62%, Treasurer Fiona Ma at 61%, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta at 58% and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond at 48%. In the race for the open position of Controller, Republican Lanhee Chen leads with 34% to Democrat Malia Cohen’s 23%. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is at 40% with Assemblyman Marc Levine at 18%.

U.S. Senate — Appointed Sen. Alex Padilla is leading all opponents with 57% of the vote for both the unexpired term and a new term.

Congress — Despite redistricting, all incumbent members of Congress had strong early leads. Darrell Issa in the 48th District had 57%, Mike Levin in the 49th District had 55%, Scott Peters in the 50th District had 55%, Sara Jacobs in the 51st District had 62% and Juan Vargas in the 52nd District had 62%.

State Senate — In the 18th District, former Chula Vista Mayor Steve Padilla, a Democrat, held a commanding lead of 64% to Republican challenger Alejandro Galicia’s 36%. In the 38th District, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, a Democrat, led Republican auto dealer Matt Gunderson by 48% to 41%. In the 40th District, incumbent Brian Jones held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Joseph Rocha of 51.5% to 48.5%.

State Assembly — In the 75th District, where redistricting put two Republican incumbents together, Marie Waldron leads Randy Voepel by 63% to 37%. In the 76th District, incumbent Brian Maienschein leads both his Republican opponents with 53% to Kristie Bruce-Lane’s 26% and June Cutter’s 22%. In the 77th District, incumbent Tasha Boerner Horvath leads Republican challenger Dan Downey by 63% to 37%. In the 78th District, incumbent Chris Ward is ahead of challenger Eric Gonzales by 69% to 31%. Assemblymember Akilah Weber has 65% of the vote in her bid for a full term. In the runoff to fill the remaining term in the open 80th District, former San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez is leading Georgette Gómez, also a former councilmember, by 56% to 44%. But in the race for a full term, Gómez leads Alvarez by 36% to 33%.

Sheriff — Undersheriff Kelly Martinez holds a big early lead with 39% to former deputy city attorney John Hemmerling at 20% and retired sheriff’s commander Dave Myers with 18%.

Board of Supervisors — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher leads with 62% to ReOpen San Diego founder Amy Reichert’s 29%.

San Diego City Council — All three incumbents up for re-election have early leads, with Jen Campbell at 31% to Linda Lukas’ 25%, Monica Montgomery-Steppe at 70% to Gloria Evangelista’s 23%, and Vivian Moreno at 63% to Antonio Martinez’ 37%. In the open 6th District, radio personality Tommy Hough and nonprofit executive Kent Lee are in a virtual tie at 39% each.

Board of Education — In District B, Shana Hazan leads Godwin Higa by 52% to 25%. In District C, Cody Petterson has 45% to Becca Williams’ 32%.

Chula Vista Mayor — City Councilmember John McCann is leading in early returns with 31%, followed by two-time Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar with 22% and Councilmember Jill Galvez with 20%.

Updated at 11:15 p.m., June 7, 2022