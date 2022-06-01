A June 7 primary ballot and return envelope. Courtesy County News Center

The California gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, June 7, is just five days away.

If you’re a registered voter and haven’t cast your ballot, you’ll get a reminder in the mail from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The Registrar sent over 1.8 million reminder postcards to registered voters who had not returned their ballots as of May 20.

Since every voter was mailed a ballot, it’s easy to vote. Simply fill in the circles next to your candidates, sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside, and return it by mail or drop it in a ballot drop box.

The sooner the Registrar’s office receives your ballot, the more likely it is to be processed for the first release of election night results.

If you want to vote in person, that option is available too. Thirty-nine vote centers are now open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Saturday, 218 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote centers and ballot drop box locations will be open again on Election Day, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.