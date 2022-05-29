Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist’s Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday in Napa County, online police records show.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with two misdemeanors early Sunday morning with bail set at $5,000, according to the records. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol did not immediately comment, but said further information was expected later.

California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University, according to her press office.

Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The couple has been married since 1963. Paul Pelosi is a real estate investor with interests in venture capital as well.

