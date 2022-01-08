California National Guard troops set up a COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area. Courtesy of the Governor’s office

Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced he has activated the California National Guard to support local communities with additional testing facilities and capacity amid the national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

“California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Gov. Newsom said. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.”

This new action adds to the existing 6,000 testing sites that have been set up across the state, the recent demand-based expansion of hours at state-operated sites, and the 9.6 million tests that the state has distributed to schools since early December.

The announcement comes as Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the globe, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California.

The National Guard plan will deploy more than 200 Cal Guard members across 50 Optum Serve sites around the state, providing interim clinical staff while the permanent staff is hired, adding capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control, and back-filling for staff absences – all to conduct more tests for more Californians. Additional members of the Guard will be deployed next week in similar capacities.

These measures will bolster California’s testing program. Currently, 90% of Californians live within a 30-minute drive of a site. Amid the surge, the state has been able to maintain a 48-hour turnaround for PCR tests.

To date, California has administered almost 67 million vaccination doses and more than 122.7 million tests.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Californians are encouraged to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask indoors, and get tested if sick.