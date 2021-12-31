The entrance to San Diego City Hall. Photo by Chris Stone

Most San Diego city offices and services are closed for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, authorities said Friday.

There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste pickup for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department. Other residents should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open Friday but closed Saturday. The refuse and recycling container sales office at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed both days.

City-operated Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open both days until dusk. Holiday rates will apply.

City recreation centers will be closed both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

All Balboa Park public buildings will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Check with other individual museums and attractions for holiday schedules.

All city reservoirs will be operating normal hours Friday and closed New Year’s Day.

Chollas Lake will be open Friday until 5 p.m. and closed New Year’s Day.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.

Other city closures on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day include:

— All libraries and book-pickup services

— City swimming pools

— Open space and maintenance assessment districts

— The Family Justice Center. Those needing help with domestic violence should call 911 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.

–City News Service