Reps. Juan Vargas (left), Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters and Mike Levin. Image from livestream during San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce event

Rep. Sara Jacobs announced Tuesday that she will seek reelection to the House of Representatives in the new 51st District in 2022.

The announcement follows release of the final redistricting maps by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The new district in central San Diego County includes much of Jacob’s current 53rd District, but also parts of the county previously represented by Reps. Scott Peters, Darrell Issa and Juan Vargas.

California lost one seat in Congress after the 2020 Census, but population growth in San Diego County ensured that five district remain, even though their boundaries and numbers have shifted.

The new 51st District includes Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, the College area, Rolando, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa, Allied Gardens, San Carlos, Grantville, Del Cerro, University City, Clairemont, Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Peñasquitos, Scripps Ranch, Miramar, Spring Valley, La Presa, and the cities of Lemon Grove, La Mesa, and El Cajon.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of California’s 53rd Congressional District, and with these new maps, I am excited to continue to serve so many of my current constituents and a number of new communities that mean so much to San Diego in the 51st District,” Jacobs said.

Other members of the San Diego delegation have not announced which districts they will target, but Rep. Mike Levin’s 49th District is largely unchanged, the new 50th includes many of the communities currently represented by Peters, the new 48th includes most of the East County area represented by Issa, and the new 52nd has the most populous portion of Vargas’ current district.

Final Congressional districts in San Diego County. Courtesy Citizens Redistricting Commission