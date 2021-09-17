Governor Gavin Newsom talks to a person as he attends a campaign rally today. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 this week, his office confirmed Friday.

Various agencies, including the Los Angeles Times, Politico and NBC News said the children tested positive Thursday, citing a statement from Erin Mellon, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

“The Governor, the First Partner and their two other children have since tested negative,” she said in the statement, adding that the family “is following all COVID protocols.”

His office did not say where the youngsters were exposed to COVID-19.

Newsom has four children, two boys and two girls. The statement did not identify the ones who tested positive.

The family has suffered exposure before. According to the L.A. Times, the governor and the whole family had to be quarantined after three of the children came in contact with an infected California Highway Patrol officer.

In another case, one of Newsom’s children also had to be quarantined after a classmate tested positive.

The governor survived a recall effort this week, as voters overwhelmingly rejected the attempt.