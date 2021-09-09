Sen. Toni Atkins in Sacramento. File photo courtesy of the Senator’s office

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, Thursday appointed San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera and two others to serve on the governing board of the Cradle-to-Career Data System.

The system links information across spectrums like education and social services in an effort to “better equip policymakers, educators and the public to address disparities and improve student outcomes,” a statement from Atkins’ office read.

“The Cradle-to-Career Data System is an essential tool in crafting the policies and support services that will give Californians a head start as they navigate the education system and enter the workforce,” Atkins said. “I took special care to appoint experts in data systems, youth development and public policy so that the best of the best are helping guide this important program.”

Elo-Rivera was elected to the San Diego City Council in November 2020. Previously, he served as the executive director of Youth Will and as a trustee for the San Diego Community College District. Atkins said Elo-Rivera was a natural fit for the governing board given his expertise and long-time commitment to working with students.

“A trusted community leader and youth advocate, Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera has dedicated his life’s work to youth development and empowerment,” she said. “As the governing board develops and implements the Cradle-to-Career Data System, Councilmember Elo-Rivera’s experience as a San Diego Community College District Board Trustee will be an essential resource for ensuring the database is a source for actionable data and research that will help guide decisions and provide future generations with the tools they need for success.”

Along with Elo-Rivera, Atkins appointed Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, and Dr. Meredith Lee — who currently serves as chief technical advisor for computing, data science, and society at University of California, Berkeley.

The Senate’s two public members will serve an initial two-year term on the Cradle-to-Career governing board and receive per diem and reimbursement for travel.

–City News Service