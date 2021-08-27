Photo via @SANDAG Twitter

The San Diego Association of Governments Friday released an environmental impact report, as part of the draft 2021 Regional Plan, for public comment.

According to the association, the regional plan is intended to optimize traffic flow and make transit more reliable and convenient, improve social equity with expanded transportation options and job opportunities for historically underserved communities and meet state and federal requirements related to climate change and clean air.

The draft report reviews the environmental effects the plan will have on the community, including factors such as air quality, noise, land use and more. Preparing the EIR is a requirement of the California Environmental Quality Act.

“We have reached another major milestone for the 2021 Regional Plan with the release of the draft EIR,” said SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata. “The 2021 Regional Plan will transform transportation for generations to come. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to review the document and provide feedback to help the region meet our transportation and environmental goals.”

People have 45 days to comment on the draft EIR. The public comment period will close on Oct.11. All comments postmarked by that date will be accepted as timely.

The draft EIR can be viewed on the SANDAG website at SDForward.com or at the SANDAG offices in downtown San Diego at 401 B St., Suite 800 — once offices are reopened to the public — or at the San Diego Central Library downtown San Diego at 300 Park Blvd.

Comments may be submitted through an online comment form; by emailing RegionalPlanEIR@sandag.org; by calling 619-699-1934, toll free 877-277-5736, and text at 619-699-1904; or through the mail.

City News Service contributed to this article.