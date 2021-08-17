Doug Ose, a three-term former member of Congress, is a lifelong Sacramento resident. Photo via campaign

Former Rep. Doug Ose exited the race for Governor California after suffering a heart attack and talk show host Larry Elder‘s campaign blacklisted The Sacramento Bee in the latest recall election developments.

Ose suffered the heart attack at his home on Sacramento on Sunday night and released a statement Tuesday saying “it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing.”

The three-term Congressman was one of the four Republicans to debate earlier this month at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda.

Meanwhile, the Elder campaign said it had revoked access by the capital city’s largest newspaper for not including Elder’s criticisms of Gov. Gavin Newsom in a voter guide.

“The voter guide, as published on the newspaper’s website, contains a doctored version of the answers that the Elder campaign submitted, stripped of all negative references to Gov. Gavin Newsom,” the campaign complained.

The campaign said the Bee’s access would be restored when it “publishes content that our campaign did approve.”

Elder is currently the Republican front-runner with around 20% of the vote in recent polls. Under the recall rules, if a majority of voters agree to recall Newsom on Sept. 14, the candidate with the most votes — even if well under 50% — will become Governor.

Polls continue to give Newsom a slight edge in the recall, with a CBS News survey released Sunday showing 52% of likely voters choosing to keep the Governor.