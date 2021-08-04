California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening of the country’s first federal and state operated community vaccination site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease . REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A judge in Sacramento tentatively ruled Wednesday that Gov. Gavin Newsom can label the recall election a “power grab” by Republicans and Trump supporters in the state’s official voter guide.

Newsom’s proposed statement for the voter guide that will be mailed to all voters includes calling the recall “an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and grab power in California.”

Recall supporters challenged that, arguing not all voters who support the effort are Republicans.

Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl said the statement was typical of comments expected in a political campaign and not an outright falsehood.

“The court has no doubt that not all recall supporters are Republicans,” Earl wrote. “But the challenged arguments do not state or imply that they are.”

The tentative ruling does not immediately take effect as the parties have an opportunity to meet in court before the judge issues a final ruling.