John Moot. Photo from his LinkedIn page

Former Chula Vista city councilman and deputy mayor John Moot announced Wednesday that he will run for city attorney.

Moot, who served on the city council from 1994 to 2000, said he is running for the city attorney’s seat “because Chula Vista families deserve an advocate with real world experience at protecting taxpayer dollars, cracking down on corruption, and delivering equality for all. That’s what I did as deputy mayor, public defender and councilmember, and I’ll redouble my efforts as Chula Vista’s city attorney.”

According to a statement from Moot’s campaign, his endorsements include former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Congressmen Juan Vargas, Scott Peters and Mike Levin, and state Sen. Ben Hueso.

“If elected, I’ll ensure that your hard-earned tax dollars are spent on programs that make a difference in people’s lives, and are free from waste, abuse and fraud. I’ll enact a zero-tolerance policy for political corruption, and I’ll fight against hate crimes and all forms of discrimination,” Moot said.

In addition to his time on the city council, Moot has worked as an attorney for 39 years and serves as chair of the South County Economic Development Council, as well as on the board of I Love A Clean San Diego, according to his campaign.

Chula Vista’s next general election is scheduled for June 7, 2022, during which voters will elect Chula Vista’s mayor, two city council members and the city attorney.