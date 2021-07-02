Mitra Kanaani. Photo via NewSchool of Architecture & Design Facebook

Mitra Kanaani, 69, of San Diego, was appointed to the California Architects Board by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday.

Kanaani has been a Professor at NewSchool of Architecture & Design since 1992, where she has held several roles including chair of the architecture department and the undergraduate program, acting dean and director of integrated path to architectural licensure, IPAL Program.

She has been principal at Universal Design since 1997. Kanaani earned an M.S. degree in urban planning from the University of Tehran, an M.S. in architecture from the University of New Mexico and a Doctorate of Architecture degree from the University of Hawaii.

She is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects, secretary for the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture and international evaluator at the National Architectural Accrediting Board. She is also a member of the Building Technology Educators Society, International Code Council and American Institute of Architects.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kanaani is registered without party preference.

