Unlawful Assembly Declared as Pro- and Anti-Trump Protesters Square Off in Pacific Beach

Demonstrators for and against President Donald Trump squared off Saturday in Pacific Beach, with San Diego Police declaring an unlawful assembly after they were hit with rocks, pepper spray, bottles and eggs.

The two protests, one from Trump supporters and the other from anti-fascists, began near the entrance to the Crystal Pier at 4500 Oceanside Blvd. about 1 p.m. Saturday, and by 3:40 p.m., crowds from both sides began to disperse.

About 100 Trump supporters and 100 counter-protesters clashed at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street until a growing size of police officers on foot and on bikes arrived to separate them.

After incidents of violence were directed at officers, the police department declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly, about 2:30 p.m.

“Please clear the area and head away from the scene,” police aired from a police helicopter loudspeaker.

“Those who remain or return against this lawful order may be cited/arrested and risk exposure to chemical agents and less-lethal force applications,” police told the two groups.

In video posted online, a group of black-clad protesters, one displaying an “Antifascist Action” banner, could be heard chanting “racists go home.”

Rocks & bottles are being thrown at officers. Pepper spray (OC) from the crowd is being sprayed towards officers. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

A pro-Trump “Patriot March” had been announced for 2 p.m. but some anti-fascist protesters arrived earlier and began chanting.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

Updated at 4:55 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

–City News Service

