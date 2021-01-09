San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas Demands ‘Crazy King’ Trump Be Removed Immediately

Share This Article:

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, demanded Saturday that President Donald Trump be removed from office after Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

At a Saturday morning news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego, Vargas said Trump was a “crazy king with enormous power and he’s extremely dangerous to this country.”

Calls for a second impeachment of Trump grew louder on Capitol Hill Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said Congress would proceed with impeachment proceedings unless Trump leaves office “imminently and willingly.”

Trump was attacked for inciting a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes. Five people, including a San Diego woman, died during the incident.

Trump finally issued a video Thursday night condemning the rioters.

“Now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America,” he said.

Vargas said Trump “knew exactly what he was doing. He was in command of this mob. His family was dancing, thinking this was great. That man should be removed.”

Vargas was asked whether impeachment was the way to go, considering the president’s term will end soon.

“At least it keeps him off-balance so he doesn’t do more damage to our republic,” Vargas responded.

He was also asked if he was worried about a divided country.

“What I’m worried about is a nuclear strike,” Vargas said. “For him to have all that power. I’m not worried about the divided family. We will survive him.”

Trump has vociferously insisted that voter fraud led to his defeat in the election, though his multiple legal challenges in various states have been rejected due to lack of evidence. Officials in states across the country, including the Republican election officials in the battleground state of Georgia, have flatly denied any impropriety in the election.

–City News Service

