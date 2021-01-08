San Diegans Hail, Decry Twitter Forever Silencing @RealDonaldTrump Account

By Ken Stone

Twitter announced Friday that it has permanently shut down President Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account,” the social media site said.

San Diego reactions closely followed:

“This site just became a lot better,” said Union-Tribune opinion director Matt Hall, national president of the Society of Professional Journalists.

This site just became a lot better. https://t.co/uRMvlQMEiH — Matthew T. Hall 😷🙏 (@SDuncovered) January 8, 2021

But Graham Ledger, the former San Diego broadcaster and One America News host, exclaimed: “Outrageous!”

Rep. Mike Levin of North County said Trump couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear codes either.

He couldn’t be trusted with a Twitter account. He can’t be trusted with the nuclear codes, either. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) January 9, 2021

Harry Litman of La Jolla, the podcaster and Los Angeles Times columnist, said: “Stop and think about that for a minute” — being deplatformed over the risk of inciting violence.

Twitter permanently suspends @realDonaldTrump account due to risk of inciting violence. Stop and think about that for a minute. We are living through some crazy times. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) January 8, 2021

Nick Serrano, longtime aide to Mayor Todd Gloria, said: “I legit don’t understand why anyone would follow Donald Trump on Twitter.”

I legit don’t understand why anyone would follow Donald Trump on Twitter — especially if you are opposed and outraged by his racist, hateful, xenophobic, unintelligent, rhetoric. I have never followed him on social media, and I never will. #UnfollowTrump https://t.co/TiCuIF9vsE — Nick Serrano (@TheNickSerrano) July 28, 2019

The Twitter posting continued:

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/DqMHSyGaCY — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 8, 2021

Twitter said it made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.

“We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement,” the company said.

A “comprehensive analysis” of its policy enforcement approach was addded:

On January 8, 2021, President Donald J. Trump tweeted:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, the President tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

Assessment

We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This determination is based on a number of factors, including:

President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th.

The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending.

The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.

The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.

Other San Diego reactions:

Took them long enough, but this is a good step for democracy. https://t.co/3M23npVxjg pic.twitter.com/Yep1RqY6fm — Shawn VanDiver (@shawnjvandiver) January 8, 2021

Thank you, @Twitter and @jack. I believe you have taken a good step forward in defending democracy. — Genevieve Suzuki (@GASuzuki) January 9, 2021

Twitter announced that they have permanently suspended the account of @realDonaldTrump. The censorship of the President of the United States sets a new precedent that the big tech CEOs can decide what our president is allowed to say.https://t.co/sa3nDDxBSB — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 8, 2021

You love to see it! #Trumpsuspended pic.twitter.com/ujABhu7GVM — San Diego Democrats for Equality (@dems4equality) January 9, 2021

